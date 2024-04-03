341st Missile Wing presented with the Omaha Trophy

GREAT FALLS — Malmstrom Air Force hosted an award ceremony on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, as the 341st Missile Wing once again was presented with the Omaha Trophy.

General Anthony Cotton, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, presented the trophy. Gen. Cotton is also a former commander of the 341st Missile Wing.

A news release states that the Omaha Trophy is presented to the top military units supporting USSTRATCOM’s strategic deterrence mission for their exceptional performance in the categories of intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines, strategic bombers, and global operations.

The 2023 Omaha Trophy recipients are:



Intercontinental Ballistic Missile: 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana

Ballistic Missile Submarine: USS Kentucky (SSBN 737), Naval Submarine Base Bangor, Washington

Strategic Bomber: 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana

Global Operations: 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington

“The Nuclear Triad is the backbone of America's national security and the men and women of these distinguished units ensure USSTRATCOM is ready for the global challenges of today’s strategic environment,” said Cotton.



The Omaha Trophy was created in 1971 by the Strategic Air Command Consultation Committee (SCC) and is awarded to the command’s top performing units The SCC, an advisory group of Omaha business leaders, later became the Strategic Command Consultation Committee (SCCC) after USSTRATCOM’s activation in 1992.

The Omaha Trophy is the highest honor bestowed upon a nuclear enterprise unit by a civilian organization.

