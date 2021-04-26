4 Arlee students hit by vehicle released from hospital

ARLEE — UPDATE: 4:10 p.m. - April 26, 2021

ARLEE - We are learning additional information about Monday morning's incident where four Arlee High School students were hit by a vehicle.

The Montana Highway Patrol responded to a pick-up truck versus four pedestrians just after 8:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 North and Taelman Street.

MHP Trooper Aaron Day tells MTN News a pick-up truck driven by an Arlee man hit the four pedestrians in a marked crosswalk. He confirmed that all four pedestrians were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Arlee Schools has reported that the students have all since been released from the hospital.

Trooper Day would not elaborate on why the pick-up truck hit the pedestrians, saying the incident remains under investigation. He said the weather was not a factor in the crash but said they are investigating alcohol, speed, and drugs as possible factors in this crash.

- information from Melissa Rafferty

(second report - 3:39 p.m. - April 26, 2021)

ARLEE - The four Arlee high school students who were hit by a vehicle on Monday morning have been released from the hospital.

"Arlee Schools is relieved to announce that the 4 students injured in the accident this morning have all been released and are at home starting the recovery process," a social media post reads.

"A special thanks to all the local community members that helped this morning with our students."

(first report: 10:47 a.m. - April 26, 2021)

Four Arlee students were hurt early Monday morning while crossing U.S. Highway 93 North in Arlee.

A social media post from Arlee Schools states the high school students -- who were struck by a vehicle -- were taken to hospitals in Missoula with "non-life threatening" injuries.

"We would appreciate your thoughts and prayers for the students and their families as they work to recover from this incident," the post states.

The incident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday in the area of US Highway 93 and Whitworth Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.