400 Horses Casino opens in Polson, bringing jobs and revenue to Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

POLSON, MT — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes celebrated the opening of the 400 Horses Casino in Polson, a new S&K Gaming venture that tribal leaders are calling a milestone in the tribe's economic growth.

The casino is named in honor of Chief Alexander — also known as Chief 400 Horses. Stephen Small Salmon, a direct descendant of Chief Alexander, was among those on hand for the opening.

"Today to be here is an honor for me to speak for him," Small Salmon said.

"I'm just glad to have it here," Small Salmon said.

S&K Gaming CEO Byron Miller says the casino represents a broader investment in the community's future.

"What we've done is built an asset," Miller said.

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400 Horses Casino opens in Polson | CSKT milestone

"It's not about gaming — it's another asset for the tribe to generate revenue to support membership and provide support back to the tribes," Miller said.

The casino brings more than 70 jobs to the area. CSKT leaders say over $1 million will flow back to CSKT tribal members, with additional donations going to reservation organizations including fire departments and local charities.

Hundreds turned out for the opening.

"This has been a great turnout. The community support means a lot to me — they're here to see what we've done and what we've created," Miller said.

Inside, visitors will find more than 300 slot machines — some transferred from the neighboring Kwataqnuk Resort, which Miller says is currently being renovated — plus a bar and restaurant overlooking Flathead Lake.

"You're going to see the colors of the natural beauty of the Polson area — a lot of the teals, blues, greens and aquas mixed in," Miller said.

Miller says S&K Gaming's expansion plans don't stop with 400 Horses.

"We have plans. We have plans to keep going," Miller said.

With 400 Horses now open and Kwataqnuk undergoing renovations, I'll keep following S&K Gaming's growth.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

