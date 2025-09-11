GREAT FALLS — There will be a 9/11 Remembrance Motorcycle Ride in Great Falls on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

The event is being organized by the Montana chapter of the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club.

Riders must arrive no later than 6:45 p.m. at the U-Haul parking lot at 4800 10th Avenue South, with kick-stands up at 7 p.m.



VIDEO FROM 2022:

'Freedom Riders' roll through Great Falls

The procession will head west along 10th Avenue South, turn left at Overlook Drive, and then along River Drive to the Montana Veterans Memorial at 1025 25th Street North.

Organizers say that for safety reasons, no late entries will be allowed to join the procession.

They encourage people to line the sidewalks along 10th Avenue South and River Drive to show support.

A ceremony will be held at the Memorial after the ride.