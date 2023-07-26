A Wilder View: How nature is adjusting to a warming planet

MISSOULA - It’s hot! You know it, I know it and so does wildlife.

As the world sizzles under the pressure of climate change, the survival of countless species hangs in the balance. But nature never ceases to amaze us with its remarkable ability to adapt to the sweltering changes.

One of their secret weapons lies in their appendages, such as beaks and ears, which play a crucial role in regulating their body temperature by dissipating heat. And to keep staying cool wildlife are starting to shape-shift.

A publication in Trends in Ecology and Evolution has revealed that animals are responding to the higher temperatures by increasing the size of their ears, legs, beaks, and other appendages.

The bigger the size means more surface area. As the surface area increases, the amount of heat lost to the surroundings also increases. Think about it like this — on super hot days it feels more comfortable to spread out in front of a fan, and on colder days, curling up into a ball helps retain warmth.

As Darwin famously discovered, beak size is influenced by seed size. But, temperature has a stronger effect on survival. Birds with smaller beaks are less able to regulate their body temperature and therefore smaller beaks just don’t cut it during warm years. 58% of all bird species follow this pattern of beak size to temperature.

Beyond the avian world, other creatures like bats are increasing their wing size, while mice and shrews are growing longer tails. Even the majestic elephants are not left untouched, as their ears are getting even bigger in response to climate change.

These changes may not be immediately noticeable, as the current increases in appendage size are still relatively modest — less than 10%. However, researchers predict that prominent features like ears will continue to grow larger, leading us to imagine a world with Dumbo-sized ears that were once only found in fiction.

But, it's not all sunshine and rainbows, as with any adaptation, there are some trade-offs. While the notion of animals evolving to prevent overheating and death is quite amazing, there are negative consequences as well.

Take, for instance, a hummingbird. As its beak grows larger and wider due to shape-shifting, it might struggle to extract nectar effectively from flowers, putting its survival at risk.

Shape-shifting occurring in wildlife is a testament to their resilience, but it doesn't exactly mean they are going to be successful. Instead, it shows they are evolving to endure it. Whether this evolutionary response will ultimately aid their survival in the long term remains uncertain.