A young man died in a crash in Glacier County

GREAT FALLS — A young man from Havre died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Glacier County on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
It happened at about 6:15 a.m. along US Highway 89 near mile marker 13 west of Browning.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, two people were in a Cadillac Escalade heading north when the driver - whose identity has not yet been released - made a sharp turn to the left.
The vehicle, while turning counter-clockwise, slid down an embankment and crashed into a creek.
The 18-year old passenger from Havre was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.
The force of the crash threw him from the vehicle, and he died at the scene.
His name has not been released at this point.
There are no indications that the driver sustained any injuries; the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The MHP report states that alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.
We will update you if we get more information.