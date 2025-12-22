ABSAROKEE — About 100 community members gathered on Sunday night to remember and honor the late Nila Dawson and her mother, Justine Dawson, who were both killed in an alleged targeted attack in Stillwater County in early December.

Absarokee community holds candlelight vigil in remembrance of Dawson family

The vigil took place at Absarokee High School, where Nila once attended school and her mother, Justine, served on the school board.

Nila's father, Greg Dawson, was critically injured in the same attack and is still recovering in a Billings hospital. Greg's spirit and courage was also honored at the vigil.

"Justine and Nila were so loved in this community," said Meg Hatch, the pastor at Community Congregational Church of Absarokee, who also organized the vigil.

The event fell on the winter solstice, which Hatch said she felt was fitting for the candlelight ceremony.

"It seemed like an especially great time to light candles together and remember that even though there is darkness in the world, the light shines in it, and the darkness cannot overcome it," she told MTN.

Hannah Hull, who attended Absarokee High School with Nila, told MTN she remembers her friend's passionate spirit.

"She had such a fire soul, and in a very good way. She was passionate about what she believed in," Hull said. "She just had a great heart. She loved the Lord and she was just there for everyone when she could be. And she was just a good soul, for sure."

As candles were lit and songs were sung, family members shared memories of how Nila and Justine had touched their lives.

"Just the variety of people we had here was clearly an outpouring of love for Justine and Nila," said Hatch

According to family and friends, Nila will be remembered for her spunk, charisma, and love for science and animals. Justine will be remembered for the health and life she restored in the patients she nursed.

"I knew we needed to do this. We needed some way to all come together as a community and help each other start to heal," Hatch said.

"(Nila's) beautiful and amazing, and I miss her," Hull said.

