'Active shooter' reported at Malmstrom Air Force Base

(UPDATE, 12:43 p.m.) Malmstrom officials have given the "all clear" and lifted the base lockdown as of 12:39 p.m.

Malmstrom officials said a suspicious person was reported on base as an active shooter. There were no confirmed shots fired and there are no casualties or injuries reported, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation into the incident continues. We will update you if we get more information.



(UPDATE, 12:31 p.m.) Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in an email that "there have been no shots fired or any known injuries."

The Great Falls Police Department says the incident “has been contained to the base.” The Shelter In Place status is being lifted for all Great Falls Public Schools except Chief Joseph and Loy elementary schools, which are now in "Class Hold" status - that means the students are remaining inside their classrooms.

The GFPD is working with Great Falls Public Schools administrators and preparing a plan to release Chief Jo and Loy students when school is over, if the incident has not been resolved by that time.



(UPDATE, 12:02 p.m.) Malmstrom officials released the following information at 11:57 a.m.

Malmstrom Air Force Base was placed on lock down today due to a suspected real world threat located on base at building 219 at approximately 10:30 a.m. Air Force and emergency personnel are securing the area. FPCON Delta has been implemented at approximately 10:36 a.m. due to the incident.

At this point, there are no reports of anyone injured.

We will update you if we get more information.



(UPDATE, 11:15 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department says that officers are responding, along with Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office, to reports of an incident that may be occurring on Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Raw Video: Malmstrom AFB north gate

The GFPD says that all Great Falls Public Schools east/south of the river are in shelter in place (SIP), and recommend all private schools and day care facilities also go into SIP.

We will update you as we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 11:05 a.m.) Malmstrom Air Force Base entered a lock-down status at 10:29 a.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2024, in response to what it says is an "active shooter alert" on base.

All personnel on base have been ordered to shelter in place, according to the Malmstrom AFB Facebook page.

'Active shooter' reported at Malmstrom Air Force Base pic.twitter.com/8RJFC19pEN — KRTV Great Falls MT (@KRTV) February 15, 2024

No other details have been released at this point.

Great Falls Public Schools said that due to the situation at Malmstrom Air Force Base, all schools on the east side of Great Falls are in a precautionary shelter in place.

Base officials said in a news release earlier this week that a base-wide training exercise was scheduled for today, but the Facebook post by Malmstrom clearly states that this is a real-world situation, and not part of the training.

We will update you as we get more information.