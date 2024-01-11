Airplane crashes at Livingston airport after missing runway, passengers injured

LIVINGSTON — The Park County Sheriff's Office confirmed with MTN News that an airplane crashed after missing the runway at the Livingston airport on Thursday morning, Jan. 11, 2024.

Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst says that at 9:01 a.m. on Thursday, the FAA reported that an airplane had missed the runway. Park County Sheriff's deputies, along with the Montana Highway Patrol and Livingston Fire & Rescue responded.

Passengers on the airplane were transported to a hospital with injuries, according to Herbst. It is not known at this time how many people were injured, the severity of their injuries, or where they were taken.

An airport employee parked at the entrance to the airport on Thursday told MTN's Hevenn Vanh that the airport is currently closed and no one is allowed access.

Developing story. Check back for updates.



