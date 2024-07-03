American Red Cross of Montana: Get ready for wildfire season

MISSOULA — The American Red Cross of Montana has a few reminders about how you and your family can prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

Scott O’Connell with the Red Cross says that by taking a few simple steps now, you can make all the difference later.

First off, clear areas near your home of brush and flammable materials.

The next thing you should do is make an emergency evacuation route and pack filled with a first-aid kit, flashlight, cellphone, medications, chargers, non-perishable food, water and contact information.

You should also always make sure your car is parked facing the direction you plan to evacuate from.

If you're caught outside in a fire, crouch in a body of water. If there is no water, lie flat-face down- and cover your body with soil and breathe close to the ground.

The Red Cross also advises that once the fire has passed, don't return home until local officials say it's okay to do so. When you do return, be sure to check your property for damage and embers that could reignite.

Finally, if you’re told to evacuate, don't wait.

Click here for additional information from the Red Cross.

Basic wildfire safety from the Red Cross



Keep the areas surrounding your home clear of brush and materials that may catch fire.

Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. Items to include:

First-aid kit Flashlight Cellphone with chargers Medications Family contact information Nonperishable food and water

Back your car into the garage or park it outside, facing the direction of your evacuation route.

Confine pets to one room so you can find them if you need to evacuate quickly.

Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors to prevent outside smoke from getting in.

If you’re trapped outdoors, crouch in a pond, river or pool.



Don’t put wet clothing or bandanas over your mouth or nose, as moist air can cause more damage to your airway than dry air at the same temperature.

If there is no body of water, look for shelter in a cleared area or among a bed of rocks. Lie flat, face down, and cover your body with soil. Breathe the air close to the ground to avoid scorching your lungs or inhaling smoke.

Don’t return home until officials say it’s safe to do so.

