Anaconda mill played key role in fixing Hebgen Dam malfunction

ANACONDA - When there was a problem at the Hebgen Dam and they needed a part, they didn’t have to look far. They came to Anaconda to this foundry that’s been in operation since the late 1800s and they got the job done.

“Oh yeah, yesterday was a long day,” said AFFCO Machinist Sterling Schmidt.

The busy workers at the AFFCO foundry got even busier earlier this week when a gate on the Hebgen dam malfunctioned and NorthWestern Energy called the Anaconda mill with an emergency order to manufacture a new part. The order came in at the end of the workday on Tuesday.

“Our machine shop manager was still on site and so he got the project started and him and I, we worked essentially until about 12:30-1 o’clock in the morning to set these guys up for Wednesday morning so they could essentially bring the component to the finish line,” said AFFCO General Manager Kevin Kovacich.

It was a rush order, because the broken part caused the Madison River water level to drop drastically resulting in fish kills. The new part was installed at the dam by Wednesday evening and water levels have been restored to the river.

“It’s pretty gratifying to be able to set everything aside and get it done for them. Kind of cool to be able to stay on that same job, especially being that important,” said Schmidt.

Location and skill were keys to the success of the project.

“To be able to have the size of the equipment and to be so closely located that we were able to jump on a project and get it done for them and we’re just happy that we had the ability to come through for them when they needed it,” said Kovacich.

In one of the oldest parts of their manufacturing facility - it was built back in the 1800s, it’s literally built into hillside - it just goes to show that the old-time manufacturing is still important today.

“The truth is this place has been in operation for over 100 years and we the smelter closed down our previous owners – we’re employee-owned now – they were able to pick up the torch and keep this place operating and we’re still running today and we’re thankful for that,” said Kovacich.

AFFCO has offices in Anaconda and Butte and has about 80 employees. The company is looking to hire about 30 more employees.

