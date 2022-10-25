Anaconda's Old Works Golf Course clubhouse receives upgrades

ANACONDA — Staff at the Old Works Golf Course are excited about upgrades made to the clubhouse.

"I mean we’ve had our most successful season as far as rounds are concerned so—people from all across the state are starting to flock back to Old Works," said Andrew Elaimy, head golf professional at Old works golf course.

Work on the Old Works Golf Course clubhouse began in January of last year. The full renovation introduced a brand-new bar area at Jack’s Grille, two state-of-the-art trackman simulators, and a new golf shop.

Elaimy says it has been one of the busiest seasons for the golf course and he looks forward to what will come next.

"And this is the first season that we’re going to be open throughout the year so our simulators will be open, Jack’s Grille, the golf shop so we’re excited to be open twelve months a year and it’s going to be a good winter," said Elaimy.

Elaimy says he’s happy that the clubhouse has an atmosphere that the community can come to enjoy for golf or other ammenities.

"You know whether it’s club fittings, lessons, a dinner, or just kind of having fun here and watching a football game we’re happy about the atmosphere we’re trying to bring to the community," said Elaimy.