Andrea Davis sworn in as Missoula's new mayor

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula welcomed a new mayor in front of a packed house on Monday afternoon.

Andrea Davis, who beat Councilman Mike Nugentearlier this month in the municipal election, was sworn in at the city council chambers in downtown Missoula.

Davis was the executive director of the Missoula nonprofit, Homeword where she worked for almost 20 years, but now she's looking forward to her next role in Missoula's highest office.

She told MTN that she will be getting herself accustomed to the mayor's office and getting to know her colleagues. Davis added that her long-term goals concern some of the bigger issues impacting Missoulians.

“A few years out. I mean, there is so much we're going to be working on together as you know, Missoula is a place that has, is popular. A lot of people want to live here as a result, we have an issue with home prices, both rental and homes for purchase for people that are working here, Retiring here, learning here… and together the city of Missoula will be working with counties and other cities across the state to be working with the legislature on property tax reform.”

Regarding her previous position as executive director of Homeword, Davis says they are conducting a national search to fill the position and she’s excited to continue to work alongside the company and other housing organizations to help make homes more affordable in Missoula.

