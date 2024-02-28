Angry Beaver, Toby's Tavern, and Noxon Mercantile burn down in devastating fire

NOXON — A fire broke out on the morning of February 27, 2024, and three buildings in the small town of Noxon burned completely.

“I think I got the page somewhere around 5:35-45 a.m. Angry Beaver was engulfed. So, on the way here, I paged out Heron Fire and I knew I better page Trout Creek because these buildings are way too old and way too close,” explained Noxon Rural Fire District Chief Jim Byler.

Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders told MTN the fire originated in the Angry Beaver, a general store that was built in 1905. The fire quickly spread to Toby’s Tavern — another building built in the early 1900s. The blaze then caught the Noxon Mercantile on fire.

Viewer photo Fire destroys Toby's Tavern in Noxon

“Sucks because we have nothing now. We got a hardware store and that's it," Byler said. "That was the only grocery store and the bar that was all the old timers' local hangout. Now, we have to go to Trout Creek or pretty much Idaho.

The three buildings destroyed by the fire will now cause Noxon locals to be without a community hub and force longer driving times to get groceries, a meal, or other items.

“I never thought it could happen. Especially this close to already just losing the restaurant and bar five miles up the road and then this happens. It's pretty rough," Byler shared.

Emily Brown/MTN News A firefighter is shown among a blaze and business debris in Noxon.

The three fire crews spent the day on scene, constantly working to get the fires out.

Byler told MTN that fire crews would most likely stay on the scene overnight due to strong wind gusts and numerous hot spots flaring up.

As we get more information, we'll keep you updated.