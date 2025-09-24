Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Authorities identify victim of small plane crash at Ferndale Airfield

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal September 19 plane crash that happened near Ferndale Airfield.
KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a plane crash that happened last Friday near Ferndale Airfield in Flathead County.

Bradley Young, 63, of Kalispell, died as a result of injuries sustained in the plane crash.

The aircraft was badly damaged from the crash and was on fire when the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department first arrived on scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

They identified the aircraft as an amateur-built Murphy Moose aircraft.

