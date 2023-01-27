Watch Now
Avalanche warning issued in Northwest Montana

Posted at 8:50 AM, Jan 27, 2023
HUNGRY HORSE – An avalanche warning has been issued for parts of Northwest Montana.

The Flathead Avalanche Center issued the warning Friday morning for the Swan Mountain Range.

The danger rating was rated as “high” on Friday morning at upper and middle elevations.

The Center notes that travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

The latest information on Northwest Montana avalanche conditions can be found here.

An avalanche warning was also issued on Friday morning for parts of west-central Montana.

