Bear seen on UM campus in Missoula

MISSOULA - A bear has been spotted on the University of Montana campus.

An alert sent by the UM Police Department states the animal was seen at around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Lot W near Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

UMPD officers last saw the bear heading south toward the University Center.

The bear was not acting aggressively, according to the UMPD alert.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been alerted to the bear sighting.

Anyone who sees a bear on campus is asked to contact UMPD at 406-243-4000 or call 9-1-1.