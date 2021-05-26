Beartooth Pass set to open Friday

RED LODGE - The Beartooth Pass is scheduled to open Friday between Red Lodge and Cooke City for the season, but officials say the opening is dependent on the weather.

The Friday opening is scheduled for 8 a.m.

"Conditions can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions," a press release from Yellowstone National Park states. "Plan to have alternate routes for travel should the highway close."

Check the Montana [mdt.mt.gov] and Wyoming [wyoroad.info] departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.