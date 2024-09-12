Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority continuing efforts to bring back passenger rail service

MISSOULA — The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA) held a Corridor ID update meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, where they discussed the progress that has been made on getting passenger rail back in Montana.

The biggest news out of the meeting is that BSPRA has officially hired a consulting firm — David Evans and Associates out of Portland — to begin the process of figuring out where exactly the line will run through.

With the consulting firm now on board, the BSPRA is in the “front stages of planning,” according BSPRA chairman Dave Strohmaier. “We’re kicking off the process for scope, schedule and budget” Stohmaier noted.

BSPRA also approved its 2025 budget at the meeting and is looking to rename the line that will go through Montana. Currently, the name of the proposed line is the North Coast Hiawatha, but that will soon change.

BSPRA plans to have public participation in renaming the line, we will update you once more information on that process is available.