Bigfork Elves hard at work preparing Montana's Christmas Village

BIGFORK — Bigfork is known as Montana's Christmas Village, and it would not be possible without the hard work of many elves.

The Bigfork Elves have been decorating the town for 46 years. The decorating process began Saturday with a preparation day where Bulb Twisters checked all the lights.

The Bow Babes fluff up old bows and made some new ones. And the Lumber Jack Elves cut down the trees that get put around town.

The 700 trees and 10,000 feet of garland and lights will be hung next Saturday by 200 volunteer elves. All of this is done for the love of Christmas.

“There's nothing like coming downtown at night during the holiday season when there's snow on the ground and the garland and the lights are twinkling everywhere. It's like I said, it's just magical,” said Michele "Michelf" Shapero, Bigfork Elves Head Elf.

After the decorations come down in January, the elves will be looking for someone who can keep the garland and trees on their property until open burning season begins.

If you are interested in taking the debris or would like to volunteer to decorate, contact the elves through the Bigfork Elves Facebook page.

