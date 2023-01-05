Bigfork man found dead following fire

POLSON – A Bigfork man was found dead inside a home in the Ferndale area.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was asked to perform a welfare check on Dec. 28, 2022.

Lake County Sheriff Don Dell says deputies responded and determined the homeowner was deceased and that there had been a fire inside the home.

Authorities have determined that the fire was contained to one room of the home where the man was found dead, according to a news release.

Sheriff Bell says the man has been identified as 71-year-old, John P. Stokes, of Bigfork.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire and death occurred sometime in the morning hours of Dec. 13.

The fire has been determined to have been accidental and caused the death of Stokes, according to Sheriff Bell.

The matter is still under investigation, and no further information is being released.