Bigfork Schools closed due to continued power outages

BIGFORK With continued power outages and frosty conditions this morning, Bigfork schools will be closed Friday.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) reported on Thursday evening that crews were working on "bigger outages north of Bigfork" with no estimated time for restoration.

Updates to other area school closures will be posted as information is made available.

West Valley School has announced Friday classes will begin at 9 a.m.