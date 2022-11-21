Bigfork transformed into Montana's Christmas Village for the holiday season

BIGFORK - There’s nothing quite like taking a stroll down the decked-out streets of Montana’s Christmas Village.

But what does it really take for Bigfork to "sleigh" the decorations during the holiday season?

“Look at this town. I mean, we're known as the Christmas Village. And we love it that everybody gets out here. We have new people every year and we're just a town of volunteers," said the Bigfork Elves Beverage Babes.

The dedicated volunteers put up over 10,000 feet of lights and garland, 700 little Christmas trees and thousands of bows.

“It's heartwarming, it really really is. Especially, it was two at my house today. Two degrees? Two degrees. And they're all here. I don't know how the word gets around, but it always does,” said the Beverage Babes

Despite the absolutely frigid temperatures, the Bigfork Elves and Crossroads Christian Fellowship Carolers kept the spirits high and the people decorating.

“Just watching everybody set up and honestly seeing a small town get together and just the unity in that is super special,” said Ben Erickson of the Crossroads Cristina Fellowship Carolers.

Volunteers started preparing for the Christmas holiday in July, and the decorations are ready the weekend before Thanksgiving so everyone can get into the holiday spirit while enjoying their turkey

“It’s just the start of the Christmas season. Everybody's happy,” said Babes.

“We just want to say, 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas. We wish you a merry Christmas. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,'” sang the Carolers.

