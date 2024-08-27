Bike loaner program helps employees get to work in Helena

HELENA — Getting to and from work is a necessary part of employment. While a car might be out of reach for some folks, a bike can be a really good option.

“People have to be able to within the hours that they work, weekends that they work, nights, different shifts. So, the bus is sometimes not even available. Uber can be expensive and it's also limited in this community. So, the bike just happened from this one worker, and it is nice weather right now so it's easy here,” says Tabatha Elsberry Hyatt, Owner of Helena Express Employment Professionals.

In July, Elsberry Hyatt secured a bike for one of her clients seeking employment. This was the genesis of what she’s calling the bike loaner program.

This program allows those seeking employment through Express Employment to rent out a bike in order to get to and from work. Express Employment takes a $50 deposit for the bike and if needed a $30 deposit for a lock that the employee can get back once returned.

Shane McManamon just moved to Helena from Butte about a week and a half ago. He just got lined up with an office furniture assembly and delivery job which he says is all the way across town.

On Friday, McManamon received his bike. He says this bike alleviates a lot of the stress that transportation can cause.

“It feels amazing actually. And honestly, like with them helping me out with the bike, I feel like I'm actually like appreciated at the same time too,” says McManamon.

Elsberry Hyatt says they are looking for partners for this bike loaner program. Queen City Wheel House has already sponsored 3 bikes for the program and the Chamber of Commerce is on board for another one.

“It's just one solution and we're all about making solutions in different ways. But if this was one way that could happen and get more people to work, I would rather see that and help with some bikes and help people get some money in their pocket and get their wheels to work, so to speak,” says Elsberry Hyatt.

If you’re interested in becoming a bike sponsor you can reach out to the Helena Express Employment Professionals and ask for Tabatha.