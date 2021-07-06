Watch
Billings fire department responded to 61 calls on July 4th

Posted at 3:01 PM, Jul 06, 2021
BILLINGS- — According to officials’ fireworks being banned county wide didn’t stop people from lighting them off on the Fourth of July. Even so Billings Fire Department says that there were no significant repercussions.

“We did about sixty-one calls for service. A significant amount of those were wildland grass fires in the city. A whole bunch of them occurred in the vicinity of the Metra when the fireworks went off. None of them were especially significant, we had extra people on hand at the time who were prepositioned there to fight the fires, so that was pretty effective,” says Steve Nugent, a battalion chief at the Billings Fire Department.

Nugent says the first fire was called in three minutes after the first firework was set off, but all the fires were put out quickly and efficiently.

“I think that the city was good, things went pretty well for us all things considered,” says Nugent.

Nugent asks that if you have left over fireworks to not light them until fire restrictions are lifted.

