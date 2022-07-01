Watch Now
Billings police officer, other driver injured in two-vehicle crash

Posted at 8:06 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 09:31:08-04

A Billings police officer was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

The other driver was also taken to the hospital, Billings police said in a tweet.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. at the corner of 24th Street West and Monad Road.

Traffic was briefly delayed until the intersection was cleared.

Police did not say how the crash occurred, who was at fault or the extent of either party's injuries.

