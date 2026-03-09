Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsMontana News

Actions

Billings woman killed in early Monday morning crash

fatal laurel crash.jpg
MTN News graphic
fatal laurel crash.jpg
Posted

LAUREL - An 18-year-old Billings woman was killed and another man injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident early Monday.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of 84th Street West and Cut Throat Drive.

The patrol states a Mercedes-Benz E320 was travelling north on 84th Street West when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.

The driver overcorrected toward the roadway as the car entered a ditch, the patrol states. The car then struck a fence and rolled multiple times.

The 18-year-old driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Her name has not been released.

A 20-year-old man also from Billings, who was a passenger, was injured and taken to a Billings hospital. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol notes that alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader