Bitterroot Celtic Games return to Hamilton

HAMILTON - Lots of people gathered over the weekend at the Daly Mansion in Hamilton for the annual Celtic Games with many getting out their bagpipes and their dancing shoes.

For 14 years the Daly Mansion in Hamilton has been host to the many events of the Bitterroot Celtic Games which brings performances, vendors, and activities that are fun for all ages.

“We get so many people coming to this and it’s beautiful grounds to have it," explained Daly Mansion executive director Darlene Gould. "It’s cooler because of all the trees and whatnot and it’s just a beautiful spot for it and we just love it for the community.”

One of the main focal points of any Celtic Games event is the competition between people in your community. This competition applies to almost everything at these whether you’re throwing pans, logs, or even performing music.

“Well, we’re a competitive bagpipe band so we actually travel up and down the West Coast. Wherever there’s a competition we’ll go to and that’s a large part of the Scottish culture is that competition," explained Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums bagpiper James Ramsey.

Whether his band wins or not Ramsey perfectly explains why the Celtic games, and the culture behind them, have the ability to bring people together even in a small town like Hamilton.

“It doesn’t matter where in the world you end up I’ve played with pipe bands in Tokyo, I’ve played with pipe bands in Scotland anywhere that you go you’ll find a bagpipe band you’ll find other people that are doing the same thing that you love and want to do it with you.”

The Celtic Games will return next year during the third weekend in August.

