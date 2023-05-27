Black bears seen near University of Montana in Missoula

MISSOULA - There have been three different bear reports on the south side of the University of Montana near Pantzer Hall and the Veteran Services Building.

The reports indicate that they were black bears that were trying to get into garbage cans.

The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) encourages everyone to "Be Bear Aware" and to report bear sightings to UMPD at 406-243-4000 or 911.

The University of Montana provided the following safety tips after Saturday's reported sightings:



Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaw and make a woofing sound.

Do not run, this may incite a predatory response. Face the bear and walk backward slowly and talk slowly and calmly to identify yourself as a human.

If the bear continues to approach try and appear big and stretch your arms over your arms and make loud noises.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has more information about how to "Be Bear Aware" at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware.