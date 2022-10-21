Bobcat Central: MSU prepares to take on undefeated Weber State

No question the biggest game of the season so far is happening at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday.

The MSU Bobcats sit third in the FCS playing host to number five and undefeated Weber State.

MTN’s Chet Layman and Ashley Washburn dove into the big game during Montana This Morning's weekly Bobcat Central segment. Ashley says a win for the Cats on Saturday would be a big push towards the goal of being Big Sky Conference champions. She also notes that the Wildcats will be a tough challenge.

Washburn says the Bobcat coaching staff recognizes Weber is undefeated and strong on both sides of the ball. When Chet asks about the need to win Saturday for the Cats, Washburn says the road to a conference title goes right through this Saturday’s game. She says fans should look for a couple of new faces on the offensive line…and both Tommy Mellot and Sean Chambers taking multiple snaps throughout the contest.

Washburn says along with the needed win, Saturday’s game has other factors resting on it. The Cats are looking to break the attendance record a win Saturday would give MSU its longest home win streak in history.

If you can’t make it to the stadium Saturday you can catch the action starting at 1 PM on the CW, which includes Ashley Washburn reporting live from the sidelines.