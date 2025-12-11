BOZEMAN — Yale gave second-seeded Montana State a scare in the second round of the FCS playoffs, but the Bobcats are into the quarterfinal round after escaping with a 21-13 win.

Now, they prep for No. 7-seeded Stephen F. Austin, which enters the game on a similar hot streak. Both the Cats and Lumberjacks are riding 11-game winning streaks.

In this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, MSU coach Brent Vigen and defensive back Bryant Meredith join host Keaton Gillogly, the Bobcats' play-by-play voice, to talk about the win over Yale and preview the upcoming game against SFA. Montana State and Stephen F. Austin play at 7 p.m. Friday inside Bobcat Stadium, and the game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Montana State refocusing for quarterfinal game against Stephen F. Austin on short week

Vigen begins his conversation with Gillogly by talking about the play of Adam Jones in the second round. Jones, a sophomore from Missoula, had 107 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win over the Bulldogs.

Vigen then addresses his heated postgame exchange with running back Julius Davis. The two were caught by cameras in a verbal altercation. Davis issued an apology on social media after the game, and Vigen further clears the air in the Bobcat Insider.

Splitting time at safety and nickle, Meredith had his best game as a Bobcat against Yale. He was in on seven total tackles, including one for loss. The junior from California is in his first season with MSU after previously spending time at Northern Arizona and Fullerton College.

Meredith talks about his path to Bozeman, his strong play against Yale and the Bobcat defense as a whole.