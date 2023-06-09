Bobcats host Troystrong Blood Drive on Thursday

BOZEMAN — On Thursday, Montana State held the Troystrong Blood Drive in their Strand Student Union ballroom.

The Bobcat football team was present, volunteering, and even donating blood.

Troy Ross is an eight-year-old boy fighting pulmonarycapillaritis, a rare condition which causes his immune system to attack his lungs, causing severe respiratory problems.

The Treasure State has continued to support Ross by putting on blood drives in different towns. This is the third year in a row that the Bobcats put on the drive for the community of Bozeman to come and donate.

MSU head football coach Brent Vigen even showed his support by giving blood.

This cause is extra special to this team and town because Ross has been an honorary captain to the football team in the past and is a part of the Bobcat athletic community.

Wide receivers coach Justin Udy helps coordinate this event. This cause and the Ross family means so much to him and his team.

“You know, when I first got hired here, it was just something that we kind of stumbled into," Udy explained. "But the Ross family’s been very, very supportive of our football program for awhile now, and so, this is just a great opportunity for our guys to get involved in some community service.

"With getting to know Troy over the years, it means a little bit more to them," he continued. "It’s his drive, so with it being on our campus, and it’s not hard work at all, and an opportunity to make a difference. It’s been something that we’ve really, really enjoyed year in and year out being able to do.”

To get involved or donate head to the Troystrong Facebook page.