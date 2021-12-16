Watch
Body discovery prompts closure of Mountain Line transfer station in Missoula

Katie Miller/MTN News
Crime tape can be seen at the Mountain Line transfer station in downtown Missoula on Dec. 16, 2021.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 16, 2021
MISSOULA - The discovery of a body prompted the Thursday morning closure of the Mountain Line transfer center in Missoula.

Missoula Police Detective Sergeant Jim Klawitter says "officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male near the transfer station on Pine Street" at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a man — who is said to be approximately 70 years old — was found deceased at the scene.

An investigation is underway and Klawitter tells MTN News at this time "no determinations have been made with respect to the cause of death."

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.

- Katie Miller contributed to this report

