Body found in Libby’s Flower Creek

Posted at 8:09 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 10:09:13-04

LIBBY – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Wednesday discovery of a body in Flower Creek in Libby.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says they received the report of the body being found shortly after 2:30 p.m. near the Libby Cemetery.

Deputies responded and found the body of a female – who has been identified as Sarina Lewis, in the water near the edge of the stream.

Sheriff Short says the circumstances surrounding the death are not being at this time as the investigation is continuing.

