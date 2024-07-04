Watch Now
Body found inside vehicle at highway rest area near Drummond

Posted at 8:51 AM, Jul 04, 2024

DRUMMOND — A body was found on Wednesday evening at a highway rest area in Western Montana.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says emergency crews responded to a highway rest area west of Drummond after a person was found dead in a vehicle shortly after 9:15 p.m.

I90 Granite County Body Found

The person’s body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula so that an autopsy can be performed. Sheriff Dunkerson says the name of the person will be released once family notifications have been made.

An investigation is continuing and no further information is being released at this time.

