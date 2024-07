LIBBY — The body of a kayaker who went missing near Kootenai Falls in the Libby area last week has been found.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says Jessica Prado's was found and removed from the Kootenai River at around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Prado was reported missing in the river shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

David Thompson Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air Rescue assisted the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in the search and recovery efforts.