Body of missing kayaker from Marion found in Hubbart Reservoir

KALISPELL — The body of a man who had been reported missing has been found in the Hubbart Dam Reservoir in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was told that an empty kayak was seen floating in the Hubbart Dam Reservoir on Sept.1 by a person camping in the area who said a man had arrived earlier that morning.

Deputies found an unoccupied vehicle near the reservoir and the empty kayak was found approximately 50 yards offshore. The vehicle was registered to 40-year-old Joshua Moore of Marion who had left home earlier that day to fish at Hubbart Dam.

Deputies weren't able to contact Moore leading them to believe he may have drowned sometime in the early morning. Flathead County Search and Rescue responded to the scene with search and dive teams to begin the search effort.

Moore's body was found on the afternoon of Sept. 2 approximately 75 feet from the shore and 30 feet underwater.

A social media post states foul play is not suspected at this time.