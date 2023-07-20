Body recovered from creek east of Missoula

PHILIPSBURG - A body was found in the water on Thursday afternoon east of Missoula.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says utility workers reported finding a body about three miles from the I-90 exit on Lower Rock Creek shortly before 2 p.m.

The remains have been sent to the Montana Medical Examiners' Office for positive identification, as well as to determine the cause and manner of death.

Sheriff Dunkerson says a preliminary investigation does not indicate any foul play.

No further information will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The Missoula Rural Fire District, the Clinton Rural Fire District, a Missoula Emergency Service ambulance and the Granite County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.