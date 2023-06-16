Body recovered from Missouri River has been identified

The man whose body was found in the Missouri River on Sunday, June 11, 2023, has been identified as James Kurz of Ladysmith, Wisconsin.

Fergus County Sheriff Ryan Peterson said an autopsy was conducted and there was no foul play or criminal activity associated with Kurz's death.

Sheriff Peterson said in the news release on Thursday that family members have been notified.

The Sheriff thanked all of the agencies involved in the recovery and investigation: Central Montana Dispatch; Montana FWP; US Fish & Wildlife Service; Montana Medical Examiner's Office; Missouri River Outfitters; Rusk County (WI) Sheriff's Office; Lady Smith (WI) Police Department; BLM Rangers; and assistance from the public.

(JUNE 12, 2023) The Fergus County Sheriff's Office in Lewistown said on Monday that the body of a man was found in the Missouri River on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Sheriff Ryan Peterson said in a news release that man's body was found several miles downstream from the James Kipp Campground.

The man has not yet been identified. He was in his late 50s or early 60s, he had a short gray stubble beard, and was wearing cut-off shorts and a red and black belt.

The Sheriff's Office, with assistance from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the US Fish & Wildlife Service, and officials from neighboring counties, is investigating to determine the man's identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information about the man - or anyone in the vicinity with concerns about overdue campers or fishermen - is asked to call Central Montana Dispatch at 406-535-1800.

