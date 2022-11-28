Watch Now
Bozeman Annual Christmas Stroll happening Saturday, December 3

The event will run from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM.
Downtown Bozeman Association
RMCU_Christmas_Stroll_Social-02.jpg
Posted at 4:04 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 18:04:46-05

BOZEMAN — The 42nd Annual Christmas Stroll in Historic Downtown Bozeman will take place on Saturday, December 3.

The event will run from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM with festive activities, food, and fun. This is a family event with an interactive Winter Circus Village, photos with Santa, a lighting ceremony, a gingerbread house contest, Christmas carols, and food and nonprofit activity vendors.

The Annual Christmas Stroll is a free community event and fully supported by business sponsors and the sales of the Christmas Stroll button souvenirs.

You can purchase an official 2022 Christmas Stroll button for $4 and be put into a drawing to win various prize packages totaling over $3,000. Prizes include Bridger Bowl lift tickets, an Endeavoring Ballooning Flight for two, Downtown Dollars, and more.

The Downtown Bozeman Association encourages the public to consider purchasing a button to help keep the Christmas Stroll tradition alive.

Official 2022 Christmas Stroll Buttons can be purchased at the following locations:

Albertson’s – 200 S 23rd Ave
Bozeman Brewing Company – 504 N Broadway
Chalet Sports – 108 W Main St
Country Bookshelf – 28 W Main St
ERA Landmark Real Estate – 8 E Main St
First Security Bank – 208 E Main St
MAP Brewing – 510 Manley Rd
Owenhouse Ace Hardware – 36 E Main Street
Rosauers – 3255 Technology Blvd W
Santa Run – 404 W Main St (from 9 AM - 12 PM on December 3rd)
Safeway – 1735 W Main St
Schnee’s – 35 E Main St
Smith’s – 1400 N 19th Ave
Sweet Pea – 424 E Main St
Town and Country E. Main – 200 Highland Blvd
Vino Per Tutti – 315 E Main St

A general schedule for the Annual Christmas Stroll can be found online.

