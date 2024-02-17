Watch Now
Bozeman Police seek help in finding missing woman last seen in Belgrade

Catherine Ralston last seen in Belgrade on Feb. 10, 2024.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 09:24:42-05

The Bozeman Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 36-year-old Catherine Marie Ralston.

Police said on social media that Ralston was last seen in Belgrade at the Super 8 Motel on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. She is described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and 120 pounds.

Bozeman Police say Ralston is transient and has been living between Belgrade and Bozeman. She is known to be accompanied by her dog, Gomez.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bozeman Police Detective Kappler #176 at 406-582-2028 or email at akappler@bozeman.net.

