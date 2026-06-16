BOZEMAN — Sweet treat and baked-goods lovers, rejoice! Wild Crumb in Bozeman won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Bakery on Monday.

“We don’t have anything like this where we’re from,” said Nikki and Brandon Thomas.

WATCH: Bozeman's Wild Crumb wins Outstanding Bakery as part of James Beard Awards

Bozeman's Wild Crumb wins Outstanding Bakery as part of James Beard Awards

Meet Nikki and Brandon, who are visiting Bozeman from Michigan.

“This is our very first time ever,” said Nikki.

The two came to Bozeman for a concert and to sight-see. They say the place that’s come most highly recommended to them throughout their trip has been Wild Crumb.

“Every time we sat down at a bar or restaurant, we asked, ‘Where should we go next?’ and this was by far the most recommended place,” said Nikki.

The two were trying an array of Wild Crumb goodies when MTN’s Esha Walia spoke with them.

“We got the almond pound cake, the huckleberry tart…” said Nikki.

“It’s amazing; I mean, their stuff here is awesome,” said Brandon.

MTN’s Esha Walia then told Brandon and Nikki that Wild Crumb won a James Beard Award on Monday for Outstanding Bakery. The James Beard Awards were founded in 1990 and recognize culinary excellence. They are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”

“I think it’s great. I love when local places can win such awards and high praises like this; it’s a huge feat,” said Nikki. “It’s extremely well deserved.”

Wild Crumb was founded 13 years ago by Lauren Heemstra and Caroline Schweitzer. The bakery is a staple in the Bozeman community, with constant lines out the door. They even moved to being open seven days a week for the first time earlier this month.

“Together, we have grown this business and created a special place in the heart of Bozeman,” said general manager Kelsey Ludin during her speech at the James Beard Awards.

The management team was in attendance at the awards in Chicago on Monday night. During the speech, they thanked the people who helped Wild Crumb get to where it is now.

“We could not have made it without our passionate team, past and present,” said Ludin. “And thank you to our beloved community, who has shown up every day over the past 13 years.”

Wild Crumb sent MTN News the following statement:

"We are thrilled to be the first James Beard award winner in MT! We are proud of our team, and overjoyed they get the recognition they deserve. 13 years of baking has been a whirlwind, with decisions to expand and then retract that decision to be able to consistently provide the quality we can manage as a smaller retail space. We are proud of what we have built through sweat, love, passion, perseverance, frustration and of course some tears. Thank you, Bozeman, for the support and loyalty you have provided us over the years!