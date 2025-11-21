Brawl of the Wild to feature 76 Treasure State natives on Montana, Montana State rosters

MISSOULA — Montana natives almost always leave their imprint on the Brawl of the Wild.

The annual rivalry football game between Montana and Montana State — being played for the 124th time Saturday — has featured thousands of Treasure Staters over the years. Who will shine brightest this week when the stakes are as high as they've ever been?

The winner of Saturday's game wins the Big Sky Conference championship and secures a likely top-two seed for the FCS playoffs — not to mention the Great Divide Trophy and bragging rights until the next meeting.

Montana State has the prolific Dowler twins — juniors Taco and Caden from Billings — among its contingent of 44 Montanans its bringing to Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Montana counters with 32 in-state products, led by the likes of TJ Rausch of Missoula and Drew Deck of Kalispell.

Rausch, a redshirt senior safety from Sentinel High School, had two interceptions in last week's win over Portland State and ranks fourth on UM with 48 total tackles this season. Deck, a redshirt senior receiver and returner from Glacier High School, has 21 catches for 329 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 236 yards on 18 punt returns.

Safety Caden Dowler leads MSU with 72 total tackles and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown last week. Receiver/returner Taco Dowler is the Bobcats' top pass-catching threat with 56 catches for 723 yards and five TDs this season. He's also returned 16 punts for 220 yards and another score.

The 76 Montanans in this year's Brawl of the Wild is a decrease from previous years. There were 96 Treasure State natives in the game last year and 92 in 2023.

The 2025 players come from 24 Montana communities, ranging in size from Melstone (population 126 in 2020) to Billings (117,116). Melstone has Montana State linebacker Bryce Grebe in the game, while Billings has nine guys: Bobcats Neil Daily, Malachi Claunch, Paul Brott, Braden Zimmer and the Dowler twins from Billings West and MSU's Vinnie Souza and Grizzlies Kade Boyd and Clay Oven of Billings Central.

Missoula has more players in the game than any other Montana community. The Garden City has 15 players spread across the two rosters — nine from Sentinel High and two each from Big Sky, Hellgate and Loyola Sacred Heart high schools. Sentinel's nine players in the game is the most of any school.

The Griz from Missoula are: Rausch, Ian Finch (Hellgate), Geno Leonard (Sentinel), Taylor Jones (Loyola), Talen Reynolds (Loyola), Grady Walker (Sentinel), Spencer Tripp (Big Sky), Ezra Meyer (Big Sky), Tate Templeton (Sentinel) and Danny Sirmon (Sentinel).

The Cats from Missoula are: Adam Jones (Sentinel), JJ Dolan (Sentinel), Zac Crews (Sentinel), Tommy Nilson (Hellgate) and Dylan Rollins (Sentinel).

Forty-nine players played Class AA football in high school, 11 played in Class A and 10 in Class B. Four guys — Grizzlies Kade Cutler (Drummond-Philipsburg) and Bridger Salvevold (Culbertson) and Bobcats George Helms (Lone Peak) and Hunter Sharbono (Fairview) — played 8-Man football.

Like Grebe at Custer-Hysham-Melstone, MSU's Mason Dethman played 6-Man football in high school. Dethman won state championships with Froid-Lake in 2020 and 2021.

Below is a list (alphabetically by last name) of the Montana natives on the Cats and Griz rosters for the 124th Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday and will be broadcast statewide on the Montana Television Network's CBS affiliates.

Montana Grizzlies from Montana

Dillon Botner, OL, Whitefish

Kade Boyd, S, Billings Central

Austin Buehler, OL, Helena Capital

Chase Cook, RB, Red Lodge

Kade Cutler, S, Philipsburg (Flint Creek co-op)

Drew Deck, WR, Kalispell Glacier

Kellen Detrick, DE, Havre

Ian Finch, WR, Missoula Hellgate

Kash Goicoechea, S, Kalispell Glacier

Cameron Gurnsey, WR, Butte High

Tanner Huff, S, Butte High

Torin Jeske, OL, Bozeman High

Taylor Jones, LB, Missoula Loyola

Isaac Keim, DL, Kalispell Glacier

Geno Leonard, LB, Missoula Sentinel

Ezra Meyer, OL, Missoula Big Sky

Jake Olson, TE, Butte High

Hayden Opitz, LB, Helena Capital

Clay Oven, LB, Billings Central

TJ Rausch, S, Missoula Sentinel

Talen Reynolds, RB, Missoula Loyola

Fynn Ridgeway, S, Whitefish

Tommy Running Rabbit, RB, Browning

Bridger Salvevold, LB, Culbertson

Cody Schweikert, Ath, Columbia Falls

Danny Sirmon, TE, Missoula Sentinel

Gage Sliter, QB, Kalispell Glacier

Bridger Smith, WR, Kalispell Glacier

Cy Stevenson, LB, Libby

Tate Templeton, OL, Missoula Sentinel

Spencer Tripp, DL, Missoula Big Sky

Grady Walker, LB, Missoula Sentinel

Montana State Bobcats from Montana

Paul Brott, DL, Billings West

Thomas Buchanan, TE, Red Lodge

Everett Carr, OL, Bozeman High

Tom Carter, WR, Helena Capital

Kee Christiansen, WR, Dillon

Malachi Claunch, RB, Billings West

Zac Crews, DE, Missoula Sentinel

Carter Curnow, TE, Dillon

Neil Daily, LB, Billings West (spent two years at Missoula Sentinel before moving to Billings)

Mason Dethman, DB, Brockton (Froid-Medicine Lake co-op)

JJ Dolan, DB, Missoula Sentinel

Caden Dowler, DB, Billings West

Taco Dowler, WR, Billings West

Blaine Downing, DE, Saco (Malta)

Patrick Duchien, QB, Florence

Kenneth Eiden IV, DE, Bozeman High

Kash Embry, WR, Bozeman High

Bryce Grebe, LB, Melstone (Custer-Hysham-Melstone co-op)

George Helms, RB, Big Sky (Lone Peak)

Adam Jones, RB, Missoula Sentinel

Ryan Krahe, LB, Great Falls High

Rocky Lencioni, TE, Bozeman High

Jonathan Luhmann, OL, Florence

Talon Marsh, DL, Helena Capital

Burke Mastel, OL, Red Lodge

Tommy Nilson, OL, Missoula Hellgate

Dalton Noble, OL, Clancy (Jefferson High)

Luke Oxarart, DB, Montana City (Jefferson High)

Jaren Perkins, DL, Bozeman High

Colter Petre, DB, Helena High

Dylan Rollins, OL, Missoula Sentinel

Rylan Schlepp, TE, Bozeman Gallatin

Hunter Sharbono, DL, Fairview

Luke Smith, TE, Bozeman High

Vinnie Souza, LB, Billings Central

Tommy Springman, TE, Bozeman Gallatin

Cole Taylor, LB, Great Falls CMR

Grant Vigen, QB, Bozeman Gallatin

Jake Vigen, DE, Bozeman Gallatin

Hudson Wiens, DL, Bozeman High

Ben Winters, OL, Kalispell Glacier

Vaughn Wirkus, OL, Helena Capital

Josh Woodberry, LB, Bozeman Gallatin

Braden Zimmer, OL, Billings West