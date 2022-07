BRIDGER - Authorities on Friday released the name of a man who drowned in a Bridger area canal.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Bruce Leslie, 66 of Bridger, was reported missing at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement located items belonging to Leslie near a foot bridge that crosses the Sand Creek Canal in Bridger, and the man's body was located about two miles downstream at about 4 p.m.

Authorities determined Leslie died as a result of accidental drowning, the sheriff said.