Businesses aim to help workers affected by partial government shut-down

GREAT FALLS — As the partial shut-down of the federal government continues, some businesses are stepping up to assist workers who are directly affected by it.

The Backroads Bar & Grill several miles west of Great Falls is offering to help by letting federal government employees who haven't received a paycheck to start a tab.

Co-owner Adam Hawley says that starting on Friday, October 10, federal employees just need to bring their government ID and proof of career field. Your tab won’t be due until after the government reopens and you’ve received two paychecks.

"What I'm doing is carrying their tabs, so basically, until the shutdown is over, you can come out and have a warm, home-cooked meal and not have to worry about the bill until the shutdown is over," Hawley said.

He added that if you’re able to pay your tab before those two pay stubs, your next well drink is on the house.

Hawley explained, “What I consider it, is me giving back. My wife, who's the other owner, has done 16 years of federal service. I am over 26. I understand what it was to be a young federal employee and not have the savings to do this, so I want to give back to them.”

Backroads is at 370 Vaughn S. Frontage Road, about eight miles west of Great Falls, just before Sun Prairie (see map below).

And Stockman Bank announced a plan to assist federal employees impacted by the shutdown, including furloughed employees who are not working, essential employees who are currently working without pay, and members of the military.

“We recognize the stress a government shutdown creates for workers who still have bills to pay,” said Bill Coffee, Stockman Bank CEO. “We are happy to make accommodations for impacted federal employees to help reduce this stress and protect their credit.”

Adrian Doucette, president of North Central Montana for Stockman Bank, said the bank treats government employee customers like family and wants to reduce their stress during this uncertain time.

"Essential government employees that are working but not being paid or in military. The bank is offering to defer any of their loan payments they have with Stockman Bank, so that they don't have to worry about making a loan," Doucette said.

Doucette continued, "They're our friends and neighbors who are affected. We've got people that are, say, trying to buy a house or something — it's affecting them, and we don't want their credit score to be ruined by a past-due payment. That's just something we don't want them to worry about."

Until the shutdown ends, Coffee said Stockman is offering to defer loan payments that are due. Then, once full goverment operations resume, the bank will restructure debt for borrowers as necessary. Stockman will also work with commercial customers directly impacted by the shutdown on a case-by-case basis. Customers impacted by the shutdown are encouraged to contact their local Stockman Bank for assistance.