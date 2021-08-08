Butte man dies after vehicle crash in Bozeman

One man is dead after rolling and being thrown from his vehicle in Bozeman early Sunday morning.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Main Street and West College Street.

The Bozeman Police Department said on social media the vehicle was on fire when officers arrived, and bystanders had begun administering CPR to the driver who was ejected in the crash.

MHP said the driver was a 34-year-old Butte man driving a Subaru Legacy.

Bozeman Police took over and continued CPR as Bozeman Fire arrived on the scene to administer aid. The man was transported to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol and speed are suspected as factors, according to MHP.

The man's identity has not been released, and the Bozeman Police Department is investigating the crash.

