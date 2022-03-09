Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Cancer Support Community Montana opens Bozeman Chapter as they expand statewide

Cancer Community Support Montana opened their Bozeman office as they look to expand statewide.
Cancer Support Pic .jpg
Cancer Support Pic 2.jpg
Posted at 8:37 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 10:37:36-05

BOZEMAN - Cancer Community Support Montana opened their Bozeman office as they look to expand statewide.

Their goal is to serve more people across the state who are being impacted by cancer.

They were able to secure a location in Missoula with the goal of opening in 2022.

They plan to expand into eastern and rural Montana partnering with the Indian Family Health clinic in Great Falls.

With the advent of telehealth, they hope that by expanding locations across the state they will be able to provide more access to near and far.

“We have always been Cancer Support Community Montana, now it's the Bozeman chapter because we are now going to have a Missoula chapter,” says Becky Franks, CEO, Cancer Support Community Montana.

Poster image (69).jpg
“We have always been Cancer Support Community Montana, now it's the Bozeman chapter because we are now going to have a Missoula chapter,” says Becky Franks, CEO, Cancer Support Community Montana.

Cancer Community Support Montana wants people to know that they offer their services free of change to those who need it.

Cancer Support Community Montana opens Bozeman Chapter as they expand statewide

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader