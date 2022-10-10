Cats rescued from an animal-hoarding home in Whitefish being adopted

COLUMBIA FALLS - Things are starting to look up for over 100 cats that were rescued from an animal-hoarding home in Whitefish.

The animals were rescued on Sept. 7, and Flathead Spay and Neuter Task Force took in 99 of them.

They were suffering from fleas, malnourishment and feline aids.

The cats are now thriving under proper care and began being adopted out over the weekend with a big adoption event.

All of the cats are ready to go to new homes.

"When you're talking cruelty to cats, you always think these are like the throwaway ones, the ones that don't have value. These cats are truly amazing. I think we'll probably adopt most of them out today. But especially the males that we still have, the positives. I would really encourage people to think about it. Even if you weren't looking to adopt a cat, take one or two, because they're just so much fun and they need to get in a home so badly," said Flathead Spay and Neuter Task Force Executive Director Mimi Beadles.

If you missed the adoption event this weekend and would like to take home a cat, or would like more information, you can contact Flathead Spay and Neuter Task Force at 406 892-7387 or visit http://fsntf.org/.

