Cease and desist order issued to halt construction on home in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - The Flathead Conservation District (FCD) Board of Supervisors approved a cease-and-desist order for all construction on a home in Glacier National Park on McDonald Creek, during a meeting on April 10, 2023.

This means that all construction must be halted until after the declaratory ruling process is completed.

During the discussion at the board meeting, the home was also deemed a matter of significant public interest.

All documents throughout the declaratory ruling will now be public.

The board has not assigned a hearing officer for the ruling but should do so at the next meeting on April 24, 2023.