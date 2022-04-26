Watch
Chick-fil-A to break ground on Billings restaurant next week

Fencing installed Tuesday at 24th Street West location
Apr 26, 2022
BILLINGS — Chick-fil-A is expected to break ground on its first Billings restaurant next week, according to the construction company that started installing fencing around the West End site Tuesday.

The restaurant will be located at 670 South 24th St. W., using the same parking lot as Planet Fitness. Cars were allowed to park inside the fencing Tuesday, but Engineered Structures Inc.'s superintendent on site said the area would be completely closed off by Wednesday.

Crews are expected to start construction Monday, with an estimated 4.5-month building timeline. The superintendent, who is working on his eighth Chick-fil-A build, estimated the restaurant would be open by October.

The City of Billings issued building permits to Chick-fil-A on March 30, signaling the nationwide chain's intentions to go forward with plans that were announced in early 2021.

